Heavy heat to lighten a little this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy and humid overnight Saturday in the Pine Belt with low temperatures in the mid-70s.

As we head into Sunday, we will be hot again with highs in the mid-90s.

There is some relief on the way with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Low temperatures will be in the lower-70s by Monday morning.

Temperatures finally will come down some for most of the next week, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

Look for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms go up to a 50 percent chance for Wednesday through Saturday, which is more typical for our weather this time of year.

