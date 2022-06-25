Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Heavy heat to lighten a little this week

High temperatures to remain in the 90s this week, though conditions are expected to ease as the...
High temperatures to remain in the 90s this week, though conditions are expected to ease as the week progresses.(week)
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy and humid overnight Saturday in the Pine Belt with low temperatures in the mid-70s.

As we head into Sunday, we will be hot again with highs in the mid-90s.

There is some relief on the way with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Low temperatures will be in the lower-70s by Monday morning.

Temperatures finally will come down some for most of the next week, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

Look for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms go up to a 50 percent chance for Wednesday through Saturday, which is more typical for our weather this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
T'Kia Bevily discusses what life is like after hearing the verdict, "not guilty."
T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey
Reeves also commended the Supreme Court Justices for making their decision, calling their move...
Gov. Reeves issues statement on SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
HPD reported that Williams, 13, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past...
Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg

Latest News

A company under the "Dunn Family Businesses" umbrella is bringing about 30 new jobs to New...
Mississippi-rooted company to add 30 jobs
‘Our town exists because of the tomato industry’: Crystal Springs Tomato Festival attracts...
‘Our town exists because of the tomato industry’: Crystal Springs Tomato Festival attracts hundreds of people
The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June.
Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event
The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June.
Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event