FestivalSouth coming to Columbia with kids art festival

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth wraps up Saturday, June 25, with a children’s event for families to attend.

Artie and the rest of FestivalSouth’s team will be at the National Guard Armory in Columbia from 10am until 1pm, letting kids create their own artistic masterpieces. In addition to art, mini dance classes will be offered for attendees.

“We all know that the arts are extremely important for development of children,” said Jennifer Timidaiski, the Artie Coordinator. “I firmly believe that we should educate the entire child and one of those outlets is through the arts. So, you know, lots of times people say kids these days can’t do this, they can’t do that, but they can. We just don’t always give them opportunities to do that.”

Free food and drinks will be provided for those attending, and admission is free.

