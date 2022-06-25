Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June. Normally downtown stays open till around six o’clock at the latest, but this month the town extended its hours for families to gather together.

Each Friday in June the city has hosted local vendors, food trucks, live music and special events.

“The market just has been become more and more successful every week,” said Ashli Hernandez, Co-Chair of the Ellis Club. “We started with thirty something vendors and finished in total we had over seventy vendors. Between food trucks, and just creatives, booth vendors. So, it’s been quite successful, we even had an absolute blast. We’ve eaten a lot of really good food and it’s just good to see the community and people in our town have something fun to do on a Friday night, to be able to come out with their family and have a family environment and again just something fun to do.”

Aubree Johnson, the co-owner of Happy Camper, said this was her first event to bring her creative project to light.

“And, we were so excited to bring it here,” said Johnson. “It’s just so fun to be able to see the community come in and get in it and be able to really just see all the different smiles and capture some really candid memories for each other.”

Tonight’s’ theme was titled “Country In The Ville.” This featured a cowboy contest, sack races, a petting zoo, live music and even a pie eating contest.

One local resident, Dan Watts, got roped into the fun.

“So, a friend of ours, Kim, she approached me and said hey I got somewhere you need to be in thirty seconds, come on,” said Watts. “I said, ‘okay, lets do it’…and little did I know, I was walking into a pie eating contest, a first for me. It was a lot of fun.”

Although no future plans are currently set in stone, the town of Ellisville hopes to have another event in the fall to bring the community back together.

