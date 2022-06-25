Win Stuff
Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A drunk driver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop before leading officers on a chase through Columbia, MS.

On June 23, Captain Pete Williams with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Old Morgantown Road and State Route 586.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated east on Hwy 98 through Columbia. It made a U-turn near Woodlawn Drive, and traveled back through Columbia heading west on Hwy 98. The vehicle then jumped the curb, crossed a ditch and struck a guy-wire on Old Foxworth Road in front of Beal’s Collision Center.

The driver, Burnell Alexander Smith (29), of Columbia, reportedly exited the vehicle and ran towards the Pearl River, where he jumped in to the water.

Marion County Deputies Brent Sandifer and Izaiah Wright were able to capture Smith and place him into custody without further incident. He is currently booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of felony fleeing, DUI and numerous traffic violations.

Units from both the sheriff’s office and the Columbia Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

