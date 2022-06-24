Wayne County Fire Dept. urges residents to stay safe in summer storms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - National Lightning Safety Awareness week began earlier this week. The goal of the week is to bring more awareness to severe weather as the heat index rises and to give safety tips to the public.

“As far as pop up showers, you have good lightning storm pop up real fast,” said Wayne County Assistant Fire Chief Eric Bunch. “Always be weather aware. Watch your local news; make sure you know what time, when they’re coming, and what to do. Stay away from trees if there’s a lightning storm come up.”

Weather aware is something that can come in handy during the summer months when these storms have the potential to bring dangerous lightning with it.

Bunch provided a few tips to help stay safe when you know a storm is coming.

“If you know a lightning storm is coming, don’t plan a fishing or swimming trip and just don’t let your kids swim or do any kind of water activities if you know a lightning thunderstorm is coming,” said Bunch.

Although staying inside is better than being out during a storm, it’s not a 100% guarantee that you’re safe. In fact, this type of weather can still damage your house if it is hit by lightning.

“Always call 9-1-1, even if you don’t think your house is on fire and lightning hits your home,” said Bunch. “A lot of times you’ll have a smell in your home, but it could be a simmering smell, so it’s always good to call and have somebody come check it out.”

The Wayne County Fire Department also urges pet owners to make sure that pets are also taken care of during these storms and hot temperatures. If you’d like more information on lightning or heat prevention, contact the Wayne County Fire Department.

