Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

After Roe v. Wade decision, Philip Gunn says he will form ‘Speaker’s Commission on Life’

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Speaker Philip Gunn spoke Friday after, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In a tweet moments after Roe was overturned, the Speaker wrote, “With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives.”

During the press conference, Gunn revealed his plans to form a “Speaker’s Commission on Life,” which, he says, will appoint House members and experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. They will be charged with recommending “Next Steps for Life.”

As he explained on social media, the Life legislation will address: more effective and well-funded child protection and foster care, more available and affordable adoption, and next-generation child support enforcement to hold fathers accountable.

Mississippi has a “trigger law” which will take effect now that Roe has been overturned. It outlaws abortion in the state except in cases of rape and threat to the mother’s life.

However, the trigger law does not take effect immediately. It becomes law ten days after Mississippi’s Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, determines Roe has been overturned.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe
Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only...
2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Four Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Reeves also commended the Supreme Court Justices for making their decision, calling their move...
Gov. Reeves issues statement on SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s...
Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade
HPD reported that Williams, 13, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past...
Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg