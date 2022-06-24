Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Wake up America’: Jackson Women’s Health owner responds to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic held a press conference to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today across this country, half the population were stripped of their human rights,” Derinda Hancock said.

Hancock is with the Pink House Defenders, a group of pro-choice volunteers who escort women seeking abortions to and from the Jackson Women’s Health Organization. She says that this is just the beginning.

“Those religious terrorists that you see on our sidewalk are obviously in the legislature now, in the Senate, across the nation,” said Hancock. “The 13 states that think they are going to be safe when this is over will not be safe.”

Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion access is almost immediately banned across the state.

Mississippi put its version of a trigger law on the books in 2007 with a bill authored by Sen. Joey Fillingane. It’s not an automatic. It includes a certification step from the Attorney General within 10 days of the court’s decision.

“The law in Mississippi says we have 10 days to remain in business from the moment the Attorney General signs the certification,” said Diane Derzis, owner of Jackson Women’s Health. “I would bet money that that certification was waiting in the office today. So that means that we will be open for the next 10 days, and we will be seeing patients for the next 10 days.”

Derzis says she believes the American people have to go to the polls and “take back our rights.”

“We thought this was a right, but clearly it wasn’t. It’s a privilege,” said Derzis. “For those people who told me over the years that I was a fool and that there was no way this would ever be overturned, I say to you, ‘Wake up, America.’”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only...
2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items
District 4 U.S. Congressional Republican Primary Debate
Debate between Mississippi's Fourth Congressional District Republican candidates set to go...
Palazzo, Ezell debate ahead of Republican runoff
Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single...
Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items
Renovations nearly complete for the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel
Renovations nearly complete for the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel