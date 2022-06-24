Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

USM art exhibit opens this week

High school students from across the state had an opportunity to make their mark at the University of Southern Mississippi.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, high school students from across the state had an opportunity to make their mark at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Starting Monday, USM’s School of Performing and Visual Arts launched the annual “Make Your Mark” gallery.

It features 72 works made by students from eleven Mississippi high schools. It is being showcased in USM’s George Hurst building this summer.

Jennifer Courts is the interim director of the USM School of Performing and Visual Arts. She is very enthusiastic about what this experience can provide for them in the long term.

“It really does give them a good opportunity to see themselves in a gallery and think about where they want to go with a career in art,” Courts said.

An exhibit such as this seems to make sense in a city known for its public murals and displays of art.

Even though the regular academic school year is over, the art will continue to make its home on campus through August 20 ending with a closing reception and awards ceremony.

“Hattiesburg continues to be a really thriving arts town,” Courts said. “Even in the summertime, we’ve got FestivalSouth just wrapping up. We’re happy to be part of that really thriving art community.”

The gallery of artwork can be viewed upon request by those who are interested. Hours for viewing are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

Latest News

Children came out and enjoyed some fun and games with the deputies, such as football,...
HPD hosts second ‘Popsicles in the Park’ event
Petal Excel by 5 held a celebration at Hinton Park for the city's recertification as an Early...
Petal celebrates ‘Early Childhood Community’ recertification
The midway is located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway next to Lowe’s.
Petal Ultimate Fair returns to the Friendly City for one weekend only
USM art exhibit opens this Week
"Make Your Mark" gallery at USM