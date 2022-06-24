USM art exhibit opens this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, high school students from across the state had an opportunity to make their mark at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Starting Monday, USM’s School of Performing and Visual Arts launched the annual “Make Your Mark” gallery.

It features 72 works made by students from eleven Mississippi high schools. It is being showcased in USM’s George Hurst building this summer.

Jennifer Courts is the interim director of the USM School of Performing and Visual Arts. She is very enthusiastic about what this experience can provide for them in the long term.

“It really does give them a good opportunity to see themselves in a gallery and think about where they want to go with a career in art,” Courts said.

An exhibit such as this seems to make sense in a city known for its public murals and displays of art.

Even though the regular academic school year is over, the art will continue to make its home on campus through August 20 ending with a closing reception and awards ceremony.

“Hattiesburg continues to be a really thriving arts town,” Courts said. “Even in the summertime, we’ve got FestivalSouth just wrapping up. We’re happy to be part of that really thriving art community.”

The gallery of artwork can be viewed upon request by those who are interested. Hours for viewing are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.