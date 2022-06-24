Win Stuff
Thursday marks 50th anniversary of Title IX

Thursday marks the fiftieth year commemorating Title IX’s passage, and its capacity for instilling change is still as present as ever.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday marks the fiftieth year commemorating Title IX’s passage, and its capacity for instilling change is still as present as ever.

When it became the law of the land in 1972, Title IX sought to bar sex-based discrimination in educational activities or programs, which receive Federal funding from the U.S. Government.

The scope of what the law regulates and decrees has changed, and in keeping with tradition, the Biden Administration, along with the Department of Education, have officially proposed and advocated for several changes.

According to a press release from the Department of Education, proposed changes include increased protection for LGBTQIA+ students and requiring schools to respond to all complaints of sex-based discrimination among with other things.

Feedback regarding changes to the landmark law will be received over the next few months. Final decisions about expected changes are anticipated to be announced by next summer.

Any changes incorporated into Title IX will not go into effect until the 2023 -2024 academic school year.

