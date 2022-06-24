Win Stuff
‘The Supreme Court issued a shameful ruling today’: ACLU strikes out against decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as "The Pink House," is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi has released a statement regarding the ruling made Friday morning overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court issued a shameful ruling today overturning Roe v. Wade,” stated ACLU. “The decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago was overturned Friday morning.”

Read the full statement below.

