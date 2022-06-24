Second ‘Gospel, Blues Party on the River’ to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg broadcasting company is honoring its founder with an annual, all-day, live music festival this Saturday.

Circuit Broadcasting Systems is hosting the second “Gospel and Blues Party on the River” at Chain Park.

The event begins at 9 a.m. It honors the late Vernon C. Floyd, who founded radio station WORV-AM in Hattiesburg in 1969, which was the first African-American-owned and operated station in Mississippi.

The festival will have several performers throughout the day, along with food vendors and pop-up shops.

“The live music will consist of live gospel singing from nine a.m. until one p.m. and from two p.m. until we will have live blues singers,” said Christopher Lee, owner and CEO of Circuit Broadcasting Systems. “There’ll be plenty of food, fun, jumpers for the kids and we’re just going to have a great day and we’d like you to bring the entire family out to join us.”

Floyd died in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.