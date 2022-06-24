Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who reportedly ran away in Hattiesburg has been located.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Ka’Niyah Nevaeh-Sky Williams, 13, has been located and is safe.

HPD reported that Williams, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past Saturday, June 18, while she was in the city to visit family.

Williams was believed to be in the Broadway Drive or U.S. Highway 49 North area, according to what acquaintances told the police.

