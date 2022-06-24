Renovations nearly complete for the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations are wrapping up at the historic Oak Park Alumni Building located behind Oak Park Elementary School at 1205 Queensburg Avenue in Laurel.

The nearly $500,000 project includes a new parking lot and updated HVAC system and bringing the building into compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Decayed flooring and substructure had to be removed and parts of the outdoor siding repaired and replaced.

The building is designated as a Mississippi Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places with the Mississippi Department of Archives & History. This special designation requires that building materials used during the rehabilitation process be similar to that which was used during its original construction back in 1928.

The kitchen and restrooms have been remodeled and the entire structure received a fresh coat of paint. It will be furnished with amenities once renovations are complete.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the Oak Park Alumni Building is something everyone in Laurel can be proud of.

“I’m grateful that the council agreed with my idea and plans for the building,” Magee said, “We took it on, and we bid it out and we had a great architect, Michael McKinnon.”

“It’s a great place where people can visit to see the history of Oak Park High School. A lot of great people have come through Oak Park and we’re just glad we were able to play a small part in preserving this history of the city of Laurel and the history of Oak Park High School.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Oak Park Alumni Building.

