PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Ultimate Fair returns to the Friendly City for one weekend only from June 23 to 26.

The midway is located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway next to Lowe’s. The fair is returning with a few favorite crowd rides along with several exciting new ones.

Parking and admission are free, and armbands cost $25 per person for unlimited rides or $1 per ticket. An entire sheet of 22 tickets can also be purchased for $20.

Tommy Pearson is the owner & CEO of Ultimate Fair. he said there will be plenty of food and drinks available for purchase and encourages families in the area to come out and enjoy themselves.

“We’ve got new rides here like the Cliff Hanger, Round-Up, the Screamer (and the) Pirate Ship,” said Pearson. “And, of course, who doesn’t love fair food?”

“Admission is free, and it’s fun for the whole family and it’s safe, we’ve got security here and the weather is going to be great so come on out and have a great time.”

Gates will open Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 3 p.m.

Each ride goes through a rigorous safety inspection each day to ensure the safety of the public.

