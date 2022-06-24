Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Petal Ultimate Fair returns to the Friendly City for one weekend only

The midway is located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway next to Lowe’s.
The midway is located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway next to Lowe’s.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Ultimate Fair returns to the Friendly City for one weekend only from June 23 to 26.

The midway is located on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway next to Lowe’s. The fair is returning with a few favorite crowd rides along with several exciting new ones.

Parking and admission are free, and armbands cost $25 per person for unlimited rides or $1 per ticket. An entire sheet of 22 tickets can also be purchased for $20.

Tommy Pearson is the owner & CEO of Ultimate Fair. he said there will be plenty of food and drinks available for purchase and encourages families in the area to come out and enjoy themselves.

“We’ve got new rides here like the Cliff Hanger, Round-Up, the Screamer (and the) Pirate Ship,” said Pearson. “And, of course, who doesn’t love fair food?”

“Admission is free, and it’s fun for the whole family and it’s safe, we’ve got security here and the weather is going to be great so come on out and have a great time.”

Gates will open Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 3 p.m.

Each ride goes through a rigorous safety inspection each day to ensure the safety of the public.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe
The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

Latest News

File image
Wayne County Fire Dept. urges residents to stay safe in summer storms
18 children graduate from ‘Kids College’ at PRCC
Attending 'Kids College'
Columbia families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
Families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
Hattiesburg Senior Prom brought older adults together for dancing, food and fun
Annual Hattiesburg Senior Prom held today