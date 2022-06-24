Palazzo, Ezell debate ahead of Republican runoff

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The last two Republican candidates remaining in the race for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat are about to share a stage for the first and last time before Tuesday’s runoff election.

Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo and challenger, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, pulled in the most votes during June 7′s Republican primary.

Friday night, the two will meet beneath the studio lights at WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Miss., for the lone debate of the campaign.

Each candidate will take questions from WLOX’s veteran news anchor David Elliott.

The debate rules and format were ironed out by the two campaigns ahead of time:

Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and 90 seconds for closing remarks

A candidate will be allowed up to 90 seconds to answer a question, and 45 seconds for a rebuttal, if the candidate chooses to do so

There is a timekeeper, and both candidates can see a clock keeping track of time

The moderator will enforce the time limit. But in the interest of a lively exchange, there will be room - within reason - for spontaneous interaction. That will remain at the moderator’s discretion

A coin toss will be held before the debate begins to determine the order of opening and closing statements.

The hour-long event will be shown live on WLOX-TV and on WDAM 7 (NBC).

The runoff election will be Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

