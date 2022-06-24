Win Stuff
HPD hosts second ‘Popsicles in the Park’ event

The Hattiesburg police continued their “Popsicle in the Park” event Thursday afternoon.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg police continued their “Popsicle in the Park” event Thursday afternoon.

The event happened at Osceola McCarthy Park in Hattiesburg.

Children came out and enjoyed some fun and games with the deputies, such as football, volleyball and cornhole.

Of course, they also got to beat the heat with refreshing popsicles.

“It gives me an opportunity to let them know… we’re not just law enforcement,” said Capt. Allen Murray, HPD Community Relations & Crime Prevention. “We do enforce laws, and, of course, do apprehend criminals, but we provide services, take preventative measures and change behaviors.”

“These youth … (and) community members get to come out here to see us as people, see us as members of their community, providing the service and put faces with the name and just connected on a positive note.”

Murray says he is sure Popsicles in the Park could become a staple in the police department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

