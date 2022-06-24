Hattiesburg Senior Prom brought older adults together for dancing, food and fun

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, nearly a hundred older adults attended the annual Hattiesburg Senior Prom held downtown at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

The event was free and open to anyone 55 or older and this year’s prom had a Western theme where many participants donned their cowboy hats and boots for the event.

Whitney Kelley works for Marketing Professionals for Senior Living and was one of the coordinators for the event.

“We come out and we feed them lunch and we have good music and take pictures with them,” said Kelley.

“We always work so hard that we don’t really get to spend time with our patients as much as we’d like to, so this brings them together and they get to have fun and meet new friends and make new connections.”

According to Chay Chapman, senior programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg, seniors from across the Pine Belt attend the event each year.

“We have seniors coming from Laurel, some coming from Poplarville,” said Chapman, “Isolation is a big deal for the geriatric community, and we just like to do something once a year to kind of bring them all together and meet other seniors in the community.”

Mayor Toby Barker was also on hand drawing names out of a hat for the door prize winners.

