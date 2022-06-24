Four Mississippi leaders praise Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four political leaders in Mississippi are praising the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.
This outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Mississippi.
The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
Read all reactions below.
