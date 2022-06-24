Win Stuff
2022 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Dyson Daniels with No. 8 overall pick

FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland.(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Dyson Daniels with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Daniels played for the G League Ignite.

Daniels joined the Ignite from the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia.

Last season for the Ignite the 6-foot-6 guard Daniels averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 30% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 5.9 rebounds while dishing out 4.4 assists per game.

