18 children graduate from ‘Kids College’ at PRCC

Nearly two dozen Hattiesburg-area children enjoyed a summer camp this week that also gave them a look at what college life is like.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen Hattiesburg-area children enjoyed a summer camp this week that also gave them a look at what college life is like.

It’s called “Kids College,” and it was hosted by Pearl River Community College.

The week-long camp is held at PRCC’s Forrest County Campus.

“This is basically college for these kids,” said Jana Causey, vice-president for the Forrest County Campus and Allied Health and Nursing. “The kids go through a college curriculum and then we make sure they have fun doing it, and all the kids remember is all the little tidbits of all the things we told them and how much fun they have.”

18 children attended the camp, which concluded on Thursday.

Campers took part in arts and crafts and some STEM activities. They also saw some exotic animals and made their own pizza and tacos.

“It’s very fun, very, very, very fun,” said Gilbert Molina, a 9-year-old camper.

“I had a bunch of fun, I love everything that we did,” said Anna Kate Dillon, an 8-year-old camper.

On Thursday, campers took group photos and enjoyed a water slide before receiving graduation certificates.

This year was the fourth year for the camp.

