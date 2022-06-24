06/24 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another day, another heat advisory for Central and South Mississippi. That means we’re expecting more heat indices in the 108-112 degree range, with air temperatures hitting 100 in almost every Pine Belt city. It’s still likely tomorrow is still a degree or so hotter, but if not it will be just as oppressively hot and humid as the last few days. Just like the last few days though, we also have the chance of an afternoon-to-evening shower/thunderstorm. That’s essentially the only thing that could keep us from at least tying, if not breaking today’s record high temperature of 100 (2009). There will undoubtedly be a few, but they’ll be too few and far between to count on.

While I’m on the topic of these storms, I’d like to address the potential for severe weather. It’s not really ever “expected” on days like this, but is more than possible. When these storms break down they can cause what is called a “downburst.” It’s a strong gust of wind coming out of the decaying storm, and yesterday at least I know one caused some considerable tree damage near the Alabama state line. This isn’t the type of thing you can really count on, but it’s worth bringing up to remind you guys to at least be partially “weather aware” when these first start popping up. Otherwise, I hope we do see plenty afternoon showers because the lucky few who see them will get a nice cool down...just be careful if it starts getting windy.

