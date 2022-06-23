Work wrapping up on U.S. Hwy 84 intersection in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An intersection improvement project located on U.S. Highway 84 near Waynesboro is expected to wrap up in a few weeks.

Work crews have been busy putting down new asphalt and new signal lights have been installed at the intersection. Turn lanes have been added for access to Reservoir Road and Magnolia Hill Road.

The nearly $5 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project was awarded to R & J Construction Company, Inc. of Laurel and is designed to relocate the access point from Highway 84 onto State Route 184 leading into Waynesboro to keep the traveling public safe.

An intersection located just several hundred yards away has been the site of multiple accidents and deaths over the years and will be closed once the new intersection is completed.

Yancey Lott is the Area Engineer for MDOT’s Project Office in Wayne County and said depending on the weather, the project should be finished by the end of July.

“We’re looking at another week and a half to two weeks of paving and then we will put our signals to flashing yellow,” Lott said.

“That will last for about 7 to 10 days and at that point, we will put it into full effect of a red light, and we’ll open it up to the traveling public. We have maybe three to four weeks left in the project, and then we should be wrapping up in the field side of it.”

Highway work zones are designed to keep both the public and roadside employees safe. All around the state, there are highway work zones that frequently cause unusual traffic situations.

