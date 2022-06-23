Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing.

According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last known clothing description was given.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

Latest News

Laquon Akeem Fluker was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole under...
Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole
HPD says the suspect pictured used a stolen credit card to buy various items.
HPD needs help identifying credit card fraud suspect
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Miss University and Miss Jones County win in first round of prelims