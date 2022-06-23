Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

Latest News

Columbia families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
Families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
Students in Heidelberg are fighting the summer slide through A.C.T. Prep classes.
Avoid the ‘summer slide’ with summer learning
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
PAINTER, DARRYL ANDERSON, USES WATERCOLOR TO CREATE LIVELY ARTWORK THAT HE DEDICATES TO HIS...
ARTIST INSPIRED BY SOUTHERN WAY OF LIFE