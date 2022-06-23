Second Community Workshop held for East Hardy and Hall Avenue Corridor Project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, business owners and community leaders met this afternoon at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center for the second meeting regarding the East Hardy Street and Hall Avenue Corridor Project.

While the first meeting focused on the project details, tonight’s meeting shifted its focus towards the community and letting community members voice their opinions.

“This meeting it’ll be a little more interactive,” said Planning Division Manager, Ginger Lowrey. “We want to get more information from them. What are specific things that they’re looking for. What are some uses that are inappropriate or inappropriate in their mind. What are some developments that they want to see and then also getting some information about cultural resources in the area so we can highlight those as well.”

People who attended were able to talk to other residents about their thoughts during breakout sessions. Then, they were able to relay their concerns to the project leaders.

Property owner and resident, Michael McCullum said he came to hear the city’s goals for the project.

“I think there’s a lot more strength in diversity,” said McCullum. “We have a lot of neighborhood associations that want to keep things exactly how they have been, and that’s great to preserve the integrity of the neighborhood, but we have to realize that there’s a lot more strength in diversifying and being able to put more people inside of our communities to have a different mix of people and also to be able to have more services for those people.”

Other concerns that were voiced included: traffic, housing needs, flooding and wanting to ensure the existing community will not be forgotten while focusing on potential future residents.

Residents who missed the meeting can still voice their concerns by emailing planning@hattiesburgms.com.

