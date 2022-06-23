Win Stuff
Petal mayor declares July 1 as day of prayer for the city

As Petal Mayor Tony Ducker is approaching his one year anniversary of leading the city on July 1, he is now declaring it to be a day of prayer.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -As Petal Mayor Tony Ducker is approaching his one year anniversary of leading the city on July 1, he is now declaring it to be a day of prayer.

Ducker said that he was joined by several Alderman and local pastors as he took office on July 1, 2021 to pray for wisdom and blessings over Petal. A year later, and he said those prayers are still the same.

“I think it is important to have this,” said Ducker. “We had some local pastors, some alderman that were able to make it and some employees came in here and we prayed for God’s blessing and His wisdom on the events that would take place over the next year that brought us to this point. So I thought that was a great way to start our administration, so I think it’s a great way to continue it as well.”

According to Ducker, on the morning of July 1 he will be on Facebook Live with one of the city’s chaplains to celebrate this day of prayer.

