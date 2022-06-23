Ole Miss to face Oklahoma in MCWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (WDAM) - For a second consecutive day, the University of Mississippi offense could manage just two runs in a baseball game.

Thursday afternoon, though, Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia made sure those scores turned out to be more than enough to earn the Rebels a 2-0 victory over the University of Arkansas and a spot in their first-ever Men’s College World Series Finals.

The Rebels (39-23) will face the University of Oklahoma (45-22) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in the first game in a best-of-three championship series.

Game Two is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, with a third game, if necessary, set for Monday at 6 p.m.

DeLucia, who won his second outing in Omaha, allowed two singles in the first inning. He then allowed two hits the rest of the way, turning in a complete-game shutout in a win-or-go-game.

DeLucia allowed four hits and no runs over nine innings, striking out seven and walking none.

In four world series games, Ole Miss pitching has allowed nine runs, an average of 2.25 runs a game.

Arkansas starter Connor Noland was nearly as stingy, scattering seven hits over eight innings. He walked none, struck out eight.

But Noland also allowed a single run on a two-out, run-scoring double by Kevin Graham in the fourth inning and another on Calvin Harris’s two-out in the seventh inning.

The state of Mississippi has put teams into the MCWS finals in consecutive seasons, with Mississippi State University winning the title in 2021.

