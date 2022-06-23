OGHS graduate finishes 2nd nationally at speech & debate competition

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A recent Oak Grove High School graduate just place in a national competition.

Hans Elasri placed 2nd at the National Speech and Debate Association competition, in the congress division.

Elasri had reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2021 and had made the finals for the first time this year.

“Speech and Debate is an all-year activity,” aid Elasri, explaining the work he and his team put in to get to this level. “You only get like a one-month break in the summer. So, you start in August and go all the way to June or July. So, throughout the entire year, I’ve been practicing, competing at state and national level competitions and all of that culminates into one NSDA national tournament, the most prestigious and largest tournament and gave it all I had.”

Based on a point system through the NSDA, Elasri ranks as the number one student in the state of Mississippi.

Elasri will begin attending Harvard University next fall semester.

