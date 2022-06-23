Win Stuff
Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to the department on Thursday, June 23.

Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last known clothing description was given.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

