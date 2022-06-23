Win Stuff
Laurel School District to fund supplies for students

The Laurel School District recently announced that it will cover the cost of all school supplies for the 2022-23 school year.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation is making parenthood expensive, but some Laurel parents won’t have to worry about one thing, school supplies.

The Laurel School District recently announced that it will cover the cost of all school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. To be eligible, students must be registered with the district by Tuesday, July 5.

Parents will still be responsible for providing backpacks and uniforms, as well as nap mats for primary students.

For more information, contact the Laurel School District.

