JC 1st baseman Harris awarded Gold Glove

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDAM) - Jones College first baseman Colson Harris was named Wednesday to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Gold Glove team.

Harris, who prepped at West Jones High School, had a .997 fielding percentage at first base in 2022. He had 304 chances, 290 putouts, 13 assists and was a part of 25 double plays. He committed only one error all season.

Jones College first baseman Colson Harris was tabbed a NJCAA "Gold Glove" honoree for the 2022 baseball season (Jones College)

He becomes the fifth Bobcat to win a Gold Glove and the first since outfielder Fred Franklin in 2017.

Outfielder Mason Irby won a Gold Glove in 2016. In 2014, catcher Tyler Graves and third baseman Josh Pankratz won Gold Gloves.

Harris was also solid offensively, posting a .309 batting average with one home run and 34 RBIs. He struck out only 12 times in 149 at-bats.

Harris helped the Bobcats (32-17) to a Region 23 Tournament appearance.

Also making the team were:

Catcher: Jackson Owen; Booneville (Miss.) Northeast Mississippi Community College

Second baseman: Jake Curtis; Springfield (Ill.) Lincoln Land Community College

Third baseman: Cole Smith; West Burlington (Iowa) Southeastern Community College

Shortstop: Caleb Engelsman, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Community College

Outfielder: Reece Woody; Fayetteville (N.C.) Technical Community College

Outfielder: Maxton Polad; West Burlington (Iowa) Southeastern Community College

Outfielder: Angelo Ramirez; Catonsville (Md.) Community College of Baltimore County

Pitcher: Braxton Cooksey, Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi Community College.

To view the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winners in all collegiate divisions, visit www.abca.org.

