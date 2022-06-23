Win Stuff
HPD needs help identifying credit card fraud suspect

HPD says the suspect pictured used a stolen credit card to buy various items.
HPD says the suspect pictured used a stolen credit card to buy various items.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help identifying a person in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the incident happened on May 17, 2022, at Walmart on U.S. Highway 49.

HPD says the suspect pictured used a stolen credit card to buy various items.
HPD says the suspect pictured used a stolen credit card to buy various items.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD says the person in question used a stolen credit card to buy various items.

If anyone can identify the person, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

