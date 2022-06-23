The heat & humidity continues, but rain chances appear in the forecast.

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid 80s. there is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 70s.

Tomorrow we are under a heat advisory and it will be hot and humid as highs rise into the low 100s with Heat Indices between 103°-106°.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 100s with Heat Indices between 105°-108°.

Suunday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90′s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers. Heat Indices will be pushing 101°-105°.

Next week we will be seeing temperatures between 93-98°. Heat Indices will be between 100°-105°.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

