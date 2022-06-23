Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates 4th birthday for Coco the capybara

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo held a celebration Thursday morning for one if its many four legged friends.

The zoo celebrated the 4th birthday of Coco the capybara with a specially made birthday cake and decorations in his exhibit.

Zookeeper Rachel Grimm says the 140 pound animal tends to be a fan favorite with not only the staff but also with those who visit the zoo.

“So we decided to have a (Disney) Coco themed birthday because perfect correlation, and he’s South American so it’s fun to always incorporate the culture they come from and what they would interact in the wild with,” said Grimm. “So he got a birthday cake with some different veggies and stuff in it, different biscuits crushed up, all kinds of stuff like that and he got a big watermelon, so anything veggies and fruit he likes.”

Grimm said celebrating these birthdays is another great way to get the community to come out and see the animals at the zoo.

