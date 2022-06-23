Hattiesburg YMCA partners with William Carey to hold Parkinson’s disease exercise classes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg YMCA and the William Carey physical therapy program are partnering together to help those with Parkinson’s disease.

The YMCA facility is now offering a class, where students from the physical therapy program work with patients on multiple strengthening exercises.

“The reason why we started this is there’s nothing really in the community right now helping patients with Parkinson’s disease with the exercise aspect part of it,” said Paul Zeagler physicals therapist and assistant professor at William Carey. “Researchers find it that with exercise is just is as important as anything else will help slow the progression.”

Amy Hubbard, YMCA health and wellness director, says classes like these are a large need in the Pine Belt.

“With whatever stage they are diagnosed with for Parkinson’s, they can come and participate,” said Hubbard. “They don’t have to fill out any paperwork, they just sign and come on in and participate and that’s really what it is, just trying to meet the need.”

“I’ve got Parkinson’s, and the first thing my doctor told me was the best medicine I could take is exercise,” said class participant Edwin Felsher. “I believed her and she was right because this exercise is keeping me alive.”

The class is open to the public and will be held every Wednesday at the Hattiesburg YMCA at 3 p.m.

