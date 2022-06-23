Avoid the ‘summer slide’ with summer learning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is out, but learning does not have to end. According to the Scholastic website, kids lose a significant amount knowledge during summer break, a phenomena known as the “summer slide.”

On Thursday, two local Pine Belt organizations came together to fight that statistic.

“I feel like it was very important for us to expose our kids to the ACT at an early age,” said Tamia Taylor. “So, what better opportunity than to bring in my friend, my sister and Dr. Fisher?”

Taylor owns the I.N.S.P.I.R.E. YOU building in downtown Heidelberg. She was able to get Tiffany Jones Fisher, Ph.D., the owner of 1280 Forward, to teach an A.C.T. Prep class.

“The purpose of my company is to create educational opportunities in places that students otherwise wouldn’t have,” said Taylor. “A lot of what I have been able to accomplish in my career has simply been because I’ve had access to opportunities.”

Fisher is A.C.T. Prep certified.

Even though the test matters most when you’re in high school, she filled her Thursday class with middle schoolers.

“The idea is for them to be exposed to it, to spark that interest and to keep that torch burning until they get to high school,” said Fisher. “By the time students come to high school as an 11th or 12th grader seeing it for the first time, that’s too late.”

Taylor said she plans to bring fisher back for another act prep class in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.