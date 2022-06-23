Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Avoid the ‘summer slide’ with summer learning

Two organizations come together to bring ACT prep to middle schoolers
Students in Heidelberg are fighting the summer slide, the loss of information that occurs over the summer break, by taking ACT Prep classes.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is out, but learning does not have to end. According to the Scholastic website, kids lose a significant amount knowledge during summer break, a phenomena known as the “summer slide.”

On Thursday, two local Pine Belt organizations came together to fight that statistic.

“I feel like it was very important for us to expose our kids to the ACT at an early age,” said Tamia Taylor. “So, what better opportunity than to bring in my friend, my sister and Dr. Fisher?”

Taylor owns the I.N.S.P.I.R.E. YOU building in downtown Heidelberg. She was able to get Tiffany Jones Fisher, Ph.D., the owner of 1280 Forward, to teach an A.C.T. Prep class.

“The purpose of my company is to create educational opportunities in places that students otherwise wouldn’t have,” said Taylor. “A lot of what I have been able to accomplish in my career has simply been because I’ve had access to opportunities.”

Fisher is A.C.T. Prep certified.

Even though the test matters most when you’re in high school, she filled her Thursday class with middle schoolers.

“The idea is for them to be exposed to it, to spark that interest and to keep that torch burning until they get to high school,” said Fisher. “By the time students come to high school as an 11th or 12th grader seeing it for the first time, that’s too late.”

Taylor said she plans to bring fisher back for another act prep class in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

Latest News

Columbia families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
Families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation
PAINTER, DARRYL ANDERSON, USES WATERCOLOR TO CREATE LIVELY ARTWORK THAT HE DEDICATES TO HIS...
ARTIST INSPIRED BY SOUTHERN WAY OF LIFE
As Petal Mayor Tony Ducker is approaching his one year anniversary of leading the city on July...
Petal mayor declares July 1 as day of prayer for the city
Columbia School District prepares about 80 free meals a day during the summer.
Columbia families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation