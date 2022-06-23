Win Stuff
ARTIST INSPIRED BY SOUTHERN WAY OF LIFE

By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Mississippi artist is using his skill to tell a colorful story of life in the magnolia state. His exhibit is currently here in the Hub City, but time is running out to see it.

Raised in Hazlehurst, Darryl Anderson specializes in watercolor. His vibrant paintings show pictures of southern living and provide some insight into the hidden treasures within the state. From the Mississippi Delta down to the Pine Belt, Anderson has created many works of art.

We spoke with Jay Dean, who is the founding artistic director of Festival South.

“The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow,” said Dean. “That’s the last day of the exhibition which is called Colored: A Perspective. It’s a beautiful exhibition. It’s a beautiful facility and if you have not been to the Eureka School, you really need to go because it’s something to see.”

Anderson has original paintings and prints for sale. If you’re interested in all things Mississippi, you may want to make a quick stop by the Eureka School tomorrow.

