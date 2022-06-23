2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.

HPD said only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic was being diverted onto the shoulder as the cleanup continued on the roadway.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert was cleared at 4:30 p.m. The roadway may still be congested at this time.

Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only minor injuries have been reported. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Earlier in the day, HPD asked drivers to use caution on Highway 11 at the I-59 overpass after an 18-wheeler turned over in the turn lane. No injuries were reported on the scene.

Traffic moved slowly as crews were on the scene to clear the roadway.

MDOT also cleared this traffic alert. The roadway may still be congested at this time.

Drivers were asked to use caution on Highway 11 at the I-59 overpass after an 18-wheeler turned over in the turn lane. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

