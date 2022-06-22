WCSD students no longer allowed to wear hoodies during school hours

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District has updated its student handbook for the upcoming school year and implemented a new uniform policy outlining that students are no longer allowed to wear hoodies on campus during school hours.

The change comes after teachers and staff recommended the move to the school board to address security concerns and to make sure the students are focusing on their lessons while in the classroom.

“Sometimes it’s hard to recognize our students especially if they’re wearing hoodies,” said Wayne County High School principal, Bubba Hathorn.

“Sometimes a few of our students will wear their AirPods underneath their hoods and there are times they can’t hear their name being called.”

“We feel like it will keep distractions down in the classroom and perhaps it will translate into some of them hearing what’s needed to be heard in class on a particular day.”

Ladora Rogers is a senior at WCHS. She doesn’t see a problem with the dress code change.

“It really doesn’t change anything because either way, I’m getting my education, so it really doesn’t change anything for me,” said Rogers.

Others, however, see it as an inconvenient and expensive decision since they’ve already begun buying their children’s clothes for the fall.

“I do see their point,” said Misti Hoover. “I’m not blind to the fact that they’re trying to go at it in some way. I just feel like maybe it’s just a high school issue, not a county-wide school issue.”

The WCSD is also looking to add additional security fencing around its schools and lock the high school student parking lot area during school hours.

