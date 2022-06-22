Win Stuff
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing

The incident is currently under investigation.
The incident is currently under investigation.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a weapon discharged at the Chelsea Apartments around noon on Wednesday, June 22.

Sheriff Rigel said an apartment resident was reportedly approached by an individual who allegedly discharged a weapon. The individual then fled the scene.

Regel said there were no reports of injuries or property damages. Officials recovered evidence that six rounds were discharged at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the LCSO at 601-794-1005 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.
