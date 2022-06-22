Win Stuff
Second ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday with HPD

Hattiesburgers will have another opportunity to grab a popsicle and hang out with law enforcement this week.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburgers will have another opportunity to grab a popsicle and hang out with law enforcement this week.

After a successful first ‘Popsicles in the Park’ in May, the Hattiesburg Police Department is hosting the same event again this month.

It’s happening Thursday, June 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. at Oseola McCarty Park.

Attendees will be able to interact with officers, play kickball, participate in an obstacle course and cool down with some popsicles.

HPD said that since the first Popsicles in the Park was such a success they wanted to do it again in order to further connect with the community.

“It is another opportunity for the police and the citizens to come together, interact with one another positively, have a little fun, and also enjoy some cool treats...,” said Capt. Allen Murray, HPD Community Relations & Crime Prevention. “It was a really, really positive experience, not just for individuals but families as a whole to come out. So, with all the people that showed up... we were like, let’s do it again, and we’re looking forward to seeing how well this one goes.”

This event is free and open to the public.

