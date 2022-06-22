Win Stuff
More dangerous heat tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs rise into the low 100s with Heat Indices between 103°-106°.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid 80s. there is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 70s.

Friday will be sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low 100s with Heat Indices between 105°-108°.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 100s. Heat Indices will be pushing 103°-108°.

Next week we will be seeing temperatures between 96-100°. Heat Indices will be between 100°-107°.

