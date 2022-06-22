Win Stuff
Mississippi clinics begin rolling out vaccine to kids six months to five-years-old

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kids under the age of five are now able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after recent approval from the CDC and FDA.

It’s something many parents have been waiting quite a while for, and some may have to wait just a little bit longer.

Dr. Janice Bacon with Central Mississippi Health Services said her clinic at Tougaloo College will start giving it out Thursday. As for other providers, she said it really just depends on when they placed their order.

Tonya Worthy took her grandson in to get tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

“He just started daycare, so that’s very concerning with that age group not being vaccinated and the risks still being out there,” Worthy said.

She said her grandson’s COVID-19 test came back negative, and the fact that the two-year-old is now eligible for the vaccine is a positive.

“When children start daycare, they start getting colds and all kinds of stuff. That’s why we are here right now,” Worthy said. “Thank God he does not have COVID, but it’s scary.”

According to Dr. Bacon, cases are on the rise again. She said it’s not a huge surprise, considering cases typically peak in the summer and winter months.

“The youngest I’ve had so far was a two-month-old,” she said. “About two weeks ago, they were positive for COVID-19. Mom had it and then the baby subsequently developed COVID.”

For parents interested, Bacon said her clinic is only offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer’s is available to those six months to four-years-old with the first two doses given three weeks apart and the third dose given eight weeks later.

On the other hand, Moderna’s vaccine is available to kids six months to five-years-old and comes in just two doses that are given a month apart.

With all those weeks in between doses, Dr. Bacon said the timing of the vaccine’s availability couldn’t be better.

“It’s great that it’s available now that kids are not in school so that we can easily get them to come in for an appointment and try to get them vaccinated before they return to school in the fall,” she said.

