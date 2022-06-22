Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the City of Waynesboro, where the driver crashed into a WPD officer’s vehicle.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released new findings into its investigation into Tuesday’s high-speed chase in Wayne County.

According to reports, the chase happened on Mississippi Highway 184, and it involved the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, MHP and the Waynesboro Police Department.

High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 84 around 2:30 p.m., when he attempted to stop a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation.

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the City of Waynesboro, where the driver crashed into a WPD officer’s vehicle.

Shows said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The chase is currently under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender
The William Carey University Board of Trustees announces the retirement of longtime WCU...
WCU President Dr. Tommy King retires; Dr. Ben Burnett selected as new president
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Campers get to ride in different types of military vehicles, march in cadence and learn about...
30th Kids AT underway at Camp Shelby
31 candidates will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi 2022 at the Vicksburg Convention...
Candidates prepared for the job of Miss Mississippi
The Hattiesburg Police Department held the first 'Popsicles in the Park' event in May.
Second ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday with HPD