Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Keep the faith’ | Reeves cheers on Ole Miss Rebels, competing in College World Series

Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series(WOWT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels are on a roll in the College World Series happening this week in Omaha.

And, they’re getting some political praises from Governor Tate Reeves.

“No matter how low the valley, you gotta believe there is a mountaintop coming up on the horizon,” Reeves tweeted. “Keep the faith! Hotty Toddy OleMaha.”

The Rebels defeated Arkansas 13-5 in Game 2 of the College World Series.

Ole Miss will play Arkansas on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender
The William Carey University Board of Trustees announces the retirement of longtime WCU...
WCU President Dr. Tommy King retires; Dr. Ben Burnett selected as new president
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards

Latest News

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Campers get to ride in different types of military vehicles, march in cadence and learn about...
30th Kids AT underway at Camp Shelby