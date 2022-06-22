Hattiesburg Zoo to celebrate Coco the capybara’s 4th birthday Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Question: who is short, hairy, cute-as-a-button and turning 4 this week?

Answer: Coco the capybara!

The Hattiesburg Zoo will be celebrating Coco’s 4th Birthday on Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m.

The zoo said Coco will enjoy her favorite treat during the South American-themed birthday party.

