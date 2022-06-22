Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Health Care facilities are set to hold ‘Mothers’ Milk Bank Drive’

Hattiesburg Health Care facilities are coming together to hold milk drives for those who are struggling to find baby formula.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -There’s some good news for mothers in the Pine Belt; Hattiesburg Health Care facilities are coming together to hold milk drives for those who are struggling to find baby formula.

Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative are hosting these drives, starting July 6th.

  • July 6: Forrest General Hospital, main entrance 6051 U.S. Highway 49
  • July 11: Merit Health Wesley, Merit health Wesley Primary Care Suite 100, 1st floor Merit Health Wesley Towers, 5003 Hardy Street
  • Aug. 1: Forrest General Hospital main entrance 6051 U.S. Highway 49
  • Aug. 11: SeMRHI, Women’s Health Center 62 Old Airport road

Hattiesburg Clinic pediatrician, Dr. Anita Henderson says these milk donations will be processed and used for premature babies in NICUs across the state and for full-term moms who are running short on formula.

“Right now, we have so many moms out there that are looking for a formula, they are looking for breast milk, and the Mississippi Mothers milk bank is the way to make sure they are getting safe and processed milk as opposed to private donations which may or may not have all that information available,” said Henderson.

The milk drives will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at each healthcare facility.

