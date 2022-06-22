Hattiesburg annual senior prom happening Thursday, June 23rd

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt senior citizens are invited to dress their best and cut a rug at the annual Hattiesburg Senior Prom.

On Thursday, those getting up there in age but young at heart can celebrate with friends, old and new, at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center in downtown Hattiesburg. Doors will open from 11am to 1pm. The event is free and open to anyone ages 55 or older.

The 2022 theme is “western”, so organizers invite guests to grab their best cowboy hats and boots.

“So we have seniors coming from Laurel, some coming from Poplarville,” said Chay Chapman, senior programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg. “It just kind of puts them all in one place and isolation is a big deal for the geriatric community. So we just like to do something once a year to kind of bring them all together and meet other seniors in the community.”

There will be food, games, and door prizes, and the western theme is encouraged but it’s not mandatory.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.