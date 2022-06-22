Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

(Source: MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The former chief of police at Alcorn State University was killed after being hit by a car while walking Wednesday morning, according to The Natchez Democrat.

Bernadette Wilson was 64 years old.

According to the outlet, Sheriff James Bailey said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Cannonsburg Road about two hundred yards away from her house in Jefferson County.

Those in the vehicle that struck Wilson stayed on the scene until authorities arrived.

The sheriff said that two vehicles were coming and the first vehicle did not see Wilson. The other vehicle slammed on the breaks to avoid hitting the first vehicle. When the second vehicle swerved, that is when Wilson was hit.

No one has yet been charged.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
The incident is currently under investigation.
Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Latest News

6pm Headlines 6/22
6pm headlines 6/22
Runoff set for 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest pushing back on what he calls ‘mistruths’ being put out by his opponent ahead of upcoming runoff
While the first meeting focused on the project details, tonight’s meeting shifted its focus...
Second Community Workshop held for East Hardy and Hall Avenue Corridor Project
Runoff set for 3rd Congressional District
Runoff election for 3rd Congressional District set for June 28
The City of Hattiesburg opens three cooling centers for people to get out of the hot weather.
Beat the heat in a Hattiesburg cooling center