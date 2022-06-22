Ezell campaigns in Hattiesburg ahead of runoff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two candidates will go head-to-head on June 28th in the Republican primary runoff election.

Ahead of next Tuesday’s runoff, candidate Mike Ezell campaigned in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, June 21, at the Front Porch restaurant.

The Pascagoula-native and current Jackson County Sheriff spoke with local citizens, explaining why he believes he’s the best candidate to represent Mississippi’s 4th congressional district in D.C.

Earlier this month, Ezell earned 25% of the vote, forcing a runoff between himself and incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Ezell said he’s confident going into the runoff race.

“We have been all over the 4th District,” Ezell said. “I’ve talked to so many people and it’s just been a wonderful experience. Campaigning sometimes gets grueling, but, you know, we get encouraged by folks like this that say, ‘Hey, we need a change in Washington. We think you’re the right one, and we’re working hard to make it happen.’”

Ezell and Palazzo will go head-to-head in a debate on Friday, June 24. It can be viewed live on WDAM 7 NBC at 7 p.m.

